Killing Repentant Bandits And Seccessionists Is A Violation Of Religious And International Laws..Sheik Gumi

Islamic cleric Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has argued that killing repentant bandits and secessionists who have surrendered is contrary to both religious teachings and international law.

He said individuals who lay down their arms and genuinely renounce violence should be given the opportunity for rehabilitation rather than execution.

According to Gumi, Islam does not permit the killing of those who have repented after conflict, adding that international humanitarian law also protects people who surrender and are no longer taking part in hostilities.

He maintained that such individuals should face due legal processes and rehabilitation where necessary instead of being killed.

The cleric reiterated his support for dialogue and non-kinetic approaches in tackling insecurity, insisting that sustainable peace can only be achieved by combining military operations with reconciliation and rehabilitation for those willing to abandon violence.