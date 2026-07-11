Killing Repentant Bandits And Seccessionists Is A Violation Of Religious And International Laws..Sheik Gumi

byCKN NEWS -
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Islamic cleric Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has argued that killing repentant bandits and secessionists who have surrendered is contrary to both religious teachings and international law. 

He said individuals who lay down their arms and genuinely renounce violence should be given the opportunity for rehabilitation rather than execution.

According to Gumi, Islam does not permit the killing of those who have repented after conflict, adding that international humanitarian law also protects people who surrender and are no longer taking part in hostilities. 

He maintained that such individuals should face due legal processes and rehabilitation where necessary instead of being killed.

The cleric reiterated his support for dialogue and non-kinetic approaches in tackling insecurity, insisting that sustainable peace can only be achieved by combining military operations with reconciliation and rehabilitation for those willing to abandon violence.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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