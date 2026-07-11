Nigerian Army Gives More Clarifications On How Oyo State Students, Teachers Were Rescued

KIDNAPPED STUDENTS AND TEACHERS IN OYO STATE RESCUED FOLLOWING, SURGICAL INTENSE AND WELL COORDINATED OPERATIONS IN OLD OYO NATIONAL PARK AND OTHER PARTS OF THE COUNTRY





1. Following an intelligence-led carefully planned and executed operations, on 10 July 2026, troops of the Nigerian Army, led by the General Officer Commanding 2 Division, Nigerian Army, Ibadan, *Major General CR Nnebeife*, in collaboration with special units from the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) specifically the National Counter Terrorism Center (NCTC),the Defence Headquarters with Special Forces elements from the Nigerian Army, Navy the Air Force and the Nigeria Police, the Department of State Services (DSS), National Intelligence Agency (NIA), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and other security agencies as well as local vigilantes/hunters/Amotekuns, in a well coordinated operation rescued a total of 44 pupils and teachers kidnapped by terrorists from Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State on 15 May 2026.





2. The operations, which lasted for more than a month, focused on identifying the terrorists kingpins that masterminded the kidnapping, bursting and dismantling their networks and logistics links, including their informants and hideouts located within the Old Oyo National Park Forest, Oyo State.





3. As part of the operations, multiple arrests were made within Oyo State and in other locations across some States in the Country. These arrests completely disorganized the group, exerted overwhelming pressure on them and ultimately led the terrorist group to *unconditionally release* the pupils and teachers. Further operations are to be conducted.





4. It suffices to note that the operations were carefully planned and executed to avoid collateral damages and to equally ensure that the innocent children and teachers were safely rescued. However, there were some casualties on the part of the security forces.





5. The pupils and teachers are currently receiving medical attention in an undisclosed hospital and will be handed over to the Oyo State Government in due course so as to be reunited with their families.





6. The GOC 2 Division wish to on behalf of all the participating agencies most sincerely and respectfully thank and appreciate His Excellency, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR for the Strategic Guidance, Support and for all the provisions that made the operations a huge success.





7. The GOC also wishes to once again thank the Governor of Oyo State, Engr Seyi Makinde and indeed the good people of the State for their continous support to security agencies especially during the trying period.





8. The GOC also appreciates the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, the Hon Minster of Defence, the Chief of Defence Staff, the Chief of Army Staff and other Service Chiefs, Inspector General of Police and the Directors General DSS and NIA as well as Heads of other Security Agencies for their support and for the opportunity to relate directly with all the security agencies to ensure a seamless coordination and execution of the operations.





9. We sincerely thank the various media houses and indeed the entire Nigeria populace for their support, understanding and for having faith in the security architecture of the Nation. We urge all to remain vigilant and continue to support all security agencies by providing timely and credible information that would assist in the ongoing efforts to safeguard lives and properties across Nigeria.





DANJUMA JONAH DANJUMA

Lieutenant Colonel

Acting Deputy Director

2 Division Army Public Relations

10 July 2026