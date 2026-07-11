The Anambra Born General Who Coordinated The Rescue Of Oyo Pupils And Teachers By Ken Chukwudi Ralph

Major General Chinedu Ralph Nnebeife is the General Officer Commanding, GOC, 2 Division of the Nigerian Army Ibadan, Oyo State. The Division oversees about 9 Brigades under its jurisdictions and the fine, gentleman and thorough bred officer was the one that coordinated the successful rescue of the 44 Oyo school pupils and their teachers.





Major General CR Nnebeife is from Awka, Anambra State, precisely Umuogbu village. The Major General has always proven himself in assigned roles and responsibilities in his military career with the Nigerian Army, which has seen his steady rise in rank. Currently a two-star General taking the responsibility of a Division with 9 Brigades under his command and the successful rescue of the Oyo School pupils and teachers once again proves his mettle being the Coordinator of the rescue operation.





The Major General during the course of his career also rescued kidnapped victims in Kwara State, in an operation he led as an Officer of the Nigerian Army.





We pray for God's continued guidance, protection and wisdom, as he keeps discharging his constitutional responsibilities as a General in the Nigerian military, including getting higher promotion and responsibilities.





Nnukwu Odogwu Nwa Awka deje!











