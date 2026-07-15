Police Arrest Suspected Bandit In Kano, Recover 109 Rounds Of AK-47 Ammunition

Operatives of the Kano State Police Command have arrested a suspected bandit and recovered 109 rounds of AK-47 ammunition, military uniforms and other items during an intelligence-led operation in Bichi Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect, identified as Mohammed Isah Haruna, 28, from Dala Local Government Area, was arrested after residents of Rimaye Village alerted the police about a man dressed in military uniform. Officers from the Bichi Division, with support from members of the community, intercepted and arrested him.





A search of the suspect led to the recovery of one AK-47 magazine loaded with 30 rounds of live ammunition, 79 additional rounds of AK-47 ammunition, two sets of military uniforms, three military caps, a suspected fake military identity card, a pair of desert boots, as well as his National Identity Card, voter’s card and ATM cards.





According to the police, the suspect confessed during interrogation that he had travelled to the area to deliver the recovered items to bandits hiding in the bush. The command said investigations are ongoing to identify and arrest other members of the suspected criminal network.





Kano State Commissioner of Police Ibrahim Bakori commended members of the Rimawa community for providing timely intelligence, describing community participation as vital to tackling crime and insecurity. He urged residents to continue reporting suspicious activities to security agencies.



