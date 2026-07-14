NURTW Chieftain Toba Ijaya Assassinated In Lagos

Comrade Toba Ajiboye, popularly known as Toba Ijaya, the Organising Secretary of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Lagos State Council, has died after succumbing to injuries sustained in a suspected assassination attempt by gunmen.

Ajiboye was attacked on Sunday night, July 12, while returning home from the Fadeyi area of Lagos. Gunmen intercepted his vehicle along the Ikorodu Road axis near Fadeyi and opened fire, riddling the car with bullets.

He was rushed to a medical facility for treatment but passed away on Tuesday morning, July 14.

The NURTW Lagos State Chairman, Alhaji Mustapha Adekunle, popularly known as Sego, confirmed the death in an emotional tribute, describing the deceased as a “trusted friend and pillar” of the union’s leadership team.

“Toba was more than a colleague; he was a reliable ally who contributed immensely to the union,” Sego was quoted as saying.

The incident has triggered tension in Mushin, Fadeyi, and surrounding areas, with heavy police presence reported as authorities work to prevent possible retaliation.

The NURTW has a well-documented history of violent internal power struggles, raising concerns among residents and security agencies.

Initial reports suggested Ajiboye had survived the attack and was receiving treatment, sparking relief among union members and associates.

However, fresh updates on Tuesday confirmed his demise, sending shockwaves through the transport union and political circles in Lagos.

Social media platforms were awash with tributes and unverified speculations linking the attack to broader rivalries, including past incidents involving cult groups.

However, no official motive has been established, and the Lagos State Police Command is yet to issue a detailed statement on arrests or ongoing investigations.

Ajiboye, a prominent figure from Mushin, was known for his grassroots influence within the NURTW.

His death comes at a time of heightened security concerns in Lagos, as the union continues to play a significant role in the state’s transportation politics.