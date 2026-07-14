Breaking: Police Arrests Embattled PFIPC DG, Adeniyi Adeyemi

Self-acclaimed Director-General of the non-existent Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC), Adeniyi Adeyemi, has been arrested shortly after a Federal High Court in Abuja issued a warrant for his arrest.

The arrest followed an order by Justice Mohammed Umar after Adeyemi failed to appear in court for his arraignment over alleged forgery, fraud and impersonation.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the arrest of Adeyemi after he was absent when his case was called.

Adeyemi was expected to take his plea before Justice Umar on an eight-count charge but did not appear in court.

The case, marked FHC/ABJ/CR/562/2025, was called on Tuesday without the defendant present.





According to Channels Television, Justice Umar subsequently ordered Adeyemi’s arrest over his failure to attend the proceedings.

The charges, filed on November 27, 2025, by police prosecutor Wisdom Madaki, also listed two other defendants.

The prosecution plans to present several witnesses during the trial, including the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; Paul Emmanuel; Jeremiah Imoukhede; Ituah Sylvester; two officials from the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, Akimbo Shola and Adamu Balongu; and a Deputy Superintendent of Police.

The court’s decision came a day after Adeyemi denied reports that he had gone into hiding to avoid arrest by security agencies.

During an interview on Channels Television on Monday, he maintained that he stayed away from public appearances because he feared for his safety.

“I’m ready to show my face. I’m not hiding. I’m only fearing for my life because I have it on good authority that my life is in danger,” he said.

“There have been several attempts on my life.”

Adeyemi also repeated his claim that he paid ₦400 million through an intermediary to secure his appointment as Director-General of the disputed council.

He said those from whom he borrowed the money had petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over the payment.

Police had earlier disclosed that the investigation into the alleged PFIPC scandal began after the Office of the Chief of Staff to the President petitioned the Inspector-General of Police on October 17, 2025, over alleged forged appointment letters circulated in the name of the office.



