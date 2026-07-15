Calabar–Abuja Superhighway Nears Completion...Umahi

The first section of the Calabar–Abuja Superhighway is nearing completion, with construction progressing rapidly on the 123.5-kilometre stretch linking Cross River State through Ebonyi State to the Benue boundary. The project is one of the Federal Government's flagship road infrastructure programmes aimed at improving connectivity across southern and central Nigeria.

Minister of Works David Umahi, who recently inspected the project in Ebonyi State, said the superhighway will significantly reduce travel time when completed. According to him, motorists travelling from Ebonyi State to Abuja will spend about three hours, while those travelling from parts of the South-South to the Federal Capital Territory will complete the journey in about six hours.

Umahi explained that the first section covers 123.5 kilometres, while the second section, measuring about 168 kilometres, has already been awarded. It will pass through Benue, parts of Kogi and terminate at Wote in Nasarawa State, where it will connect to Abuja. The final phase will complete the corridor into the Federal Capital Territory.

The minister commended the contractor handling the project for the pace and quality of work, noting that construction is ongoing simultaneously from multiple locations despite the rainy season. He also said President Bola Tinubu has directed security agencies to provide adequate protection for workers and equipment along the project route.

According to the Federal Government, the Calabar–Abuja Superhighway is expected to improve the movement of people and goods, boost trade, support agriculture, strengthen regional integration and stimulate economic growth across the South-South, South-East and North-Central zones.