Remi Tinubu Commissions Multimillion Naira Bwari Water Project

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commissioned the Bwari Township Water Supply Network Project, pledging that all satellite towns in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) will have access to clean and potable water under his administration's Renewed Hope Agenda.

Represented by the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, at the commissioning ceremony on Tuesday, the President described access to clean water as a fundamental right and said his administration is committed to ensuring that development reaches every part of the FCT, not just the city centre.

Tinubu said the newly completed 198-kilometre water pipeline network, constructed by China Geo-Engineering Construction (CGC) Limited, will supply potable water to Bwari, Ushafa and surrounding communities by connecting them to the Lower Usuma Dam water treatment system.

He said he approved the project after receiving a proposal from the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, to address years of dependence on untreated boreholes and streams for drinking water.

According to the President, the project will improve public health by reducing waterborne diseases, lower the cost of accessing clean water and create economic opportunities. He disclosed that more than 1,600 direct and indirect jobs were created during the construction.

Tinubu also promised that similar projects would be extended to Kuje, Kwali, Gwagwalada and Abaji before the end of his administration, saying the goal is to ensure every satellite town benefits from reliable water supply.

The President praised Wike for accelerating infrastructure development across the FCT, describing him as "Mr. Project" for delivering roads, housing, water and other key projects under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Speaking at the event, Nyesom Wike said the Bwari project is the third major water project completed since Tinubu assumed office in 2023, following the rehabilitation of the Abuja city water system and the recently commissioned Karu Water Supply Project.

Wike revealed that the administration has now commissioned 50 major projects in the FCT since May 2023 and plans to inaugurate 10 more projects before election campaigns begin next year.



