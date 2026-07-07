Peter Obi Believes In Biafra And Pursuing Nigeria's Separation Agenda..Ali Modu Sheriff

Ali Modu Sheriff, former governor of Borno, has alleged that Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), believes in Biafra and is pursuing the division of Nigeria through his presidential ambition.

Sheriff spoke on Monday during an appearance on Politics Today, a programme on Channels Television, while reacting to Obi’s recent call for President Bola Tinubu to resign or step aside over worsening insecurity in the country.

Sheriff claimed that, based on Obi’s belief, he is “the most unqualified person” to make such a demand.

He alleged that the former governor has never condemned the activities of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) or the group’s ideology and objectives.

“This country, Nigeria, fought a civil war. Our leaders sacrificed their lives to fight that war to keep the country together, both leaders from the north and the south,” the former governor said.

“The cause of the war was Ojukwu’s demand to secede. Peter Obi, up to this moment, is pursuing the division of Nigeria.

“How? Because he believes in Biafra. He never condemned Biafra. He never condemned IPOB.

“Biafra is secession. Our leaders fought to keep the country together. He wants to divide Nigeria.”

Asked how someone seeking to become Nigeria’s president could want to divide the country, Sheriff challenged Obi to publicly reject the allegation.

“He should deny it,” the former Borno governor said.

“He should come to this station and say he doesn’t believe in dividing the country.

“He should deny it. I am confronting him, telling him this is what he stands for.”

Sheriff added that Nigeria had moved beyond the civil war era, arguing that anyone seeking to lead the country must be committed to its unity.

“People like Obasanjo, General Yakubu Gowon, T.Y. Danjuma, General Shua, and General Abacha all have bullet wounds on their bodies because they fought to keep Nigeria together,” he said.

“Anybody aspiring to lead Nigeria must be someone who stands for Nigeria, not for any section.”

Over the past few weeks, Obi had twice asked President Tinubu to resign over Nigeria’s festering security and economic challenges.

On June 22, the former governor of Anambra told the president to leave office, citing “monumental failure” in governance.

Obi said he was inspired to reflect on political accountability after listening to the resignation speech of Keir Starmer, the British prime minister, who announced plans to step down amid public dissatisfaction over economic challenges and unmet campaign promises.

On Sunday, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) re-echoed the resignation call following a claim by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that Nigeria failed to record some public spending in various budgets.

Obi said the claim raises concerns about the scale of grand corruption under President Tinubu’s administration.



