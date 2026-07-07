More Revelations On How Nigerian Medical Student Died In Russian Air Strike





A 23-year-old Nigerian medical student, Nnani Adaobi Marian, has died from injuries she sustained during a Russian airstrike in Kharkiv, Ukraine, just days before she was due to graduate from medical school. Marian, a final-year student at Kharkiv National Medical University, was caught in the attack on June 29 while travelling for a graduation photoshoot ahead of her induction ceremony.

According to Kharkiv National Medical University, Marian suffered severe injuries when Russian forces launched guided aerial bombs on the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv. She was initially treated in Kharkiv before being transferred to Germany for advanced medical care, where she later succumbed to her injuries despite efforts by doctors to save her.

The university described Marian as an outstanding student who enrolled in 2020 and consistently demonstrated academic excellence throughout her studies.

It noted that she participated in international medical internships, including programmes at the University of Cambridge in 2024 and Biruni University in 2025, and was widely admired for her dedication, compassion, and commitment to the medical profession.

Reports indicated that Marian was with her friend, Fatima Huseynova, who was killed instantly in the strike. The two students were expected to receive their medical degrees the following day.

The June 29 bombardment reportedly claimed multiple lives and left dozens injured across parts of Ukraine as the conflict with Russia continues.

The tragic incident has sparked an outpouring of grief among Nigerians and members of the international academic community, with many paying tribute to Marian's resilience, academic achievements, and the promising medical career cut short by the war.