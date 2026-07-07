Alleged N8.3tn Missing Fund: Sowore Accuses Tinubu’s Govt Of Massive Lootings

Human rights activist and AAC presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore has accused the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of presiding over what he described as massive corruption, claiming that ₦8.8 trillion in public funds had been stolen.

In a post shared on his social media page, Sowore referenced the International Monetary Fund (IMF) while criticising the federal government over the reported expenditure.

"Even the International Monetary Fund (IMF, sorry, Fund)... could no longer stomach Tinubu and his gang of thieves. ₦8.8 trillion in public fund is stolen!" he wrote.

Sowore's remarks come amid ongoing public debate over an IMF report that highlighted ₦8.83 trillion in federal government expenditure reportedly not reflected in the 2025 budget.

However, the Federal Government has rejected claims that the money was stolen, insisting there is no evidence that the expenditure was outside the approved budget and maintaining that due process was followed.



