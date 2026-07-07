Alleged N8.3tn Missing Fund: Sowore Accuses Tinubu’s Govt Of Massive Lootings

byCKN NEWS -
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Human rights activist and AAC presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore has accused the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of presiding over what he described as massive corruption, claiming that ₦8.8 trillion in public funds had been stolen.

In a post shared on his social media page, Sowore referenced the International Monetary Fund (IMF) while criticising the federal government over the reported expenditure.

"Even the International Monetary Fund (IMF, sorry, Fund)... could no longer stomach Tinubu and his gang of thieves. ₦8.8 trillion in public fund is stolen!" he wrote.

Sowore's remarks come amid ongoing public debate over an IMF report that highlighted ₦8.83 trillion in federal government expenditure reportedly not reflected in the 2025 budget. 

However, the Federal Government has rejected claims that the money was stolen, insisting there is no evidence that the expenditure was outside the approved budget and maintaining that due process was followed.


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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