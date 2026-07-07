25 Die In Kwara, Ibadan-Lagos Expressway Auto Crashes

No fewer than 25 persons have been confirmed dead, and 23 others injured in two separate auto crashes along the Ogbomoso–Oko Olowo axis of the Ilorin-Jebba Expressway in Kwara State, and the Ibadan-Lagos Expressway in Ogun State.

In the Kwara crash, which occurred along the Muslim Cemetery on the Ogbomoso–Oko Olowo route, 17 persons sustained varying degrees of injuries, including fractures, dislocations and bruises, while 16 others escaped unhurt.

Also, in Ogun State, six persons were injured in a separate crash at Sapade Bridge along the Ibadan-Lagos Expressway, with eyewitnesses in Kwara saying the driver reportedly fell asleep while driving, causing the truck to skid off the road and overturn.

The lone crash, which occurred at about 2:32 a.m., involved an articulated DAF XF truck with registration number GWL 274 XC.

Confirming the incident, the Kwara State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kabiru Kazeem, said 48 persons were involved in the crash. He identified the driver as Nasiru Muhammed and attributed the accident to driver fatigue.

He further disclosed that the injured victims were taken to Arewa Medical Centre and Baki Hospital for treatment, and the corpses handed over to their families and the Sarkin Hausawa of Oko Olowo in Moro Local Council of the state.

As of press time, rescue operations by the RS8.15 Oloru and RS8.1 Kwara (Oko Olowo outpost) were still ongoing as officials searched for victims believed to be trapped under the truck.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the FRSC Ogun State Command, Afolabi Odunsi, confirmed in a statement that two persons escaped unhurt in the Sapade Bridge crash, which involved a white Sinotruk truck and a white Toyota Hiace bus at about 8:05 p.m. on Sunday.

Odunsi said 18 persons, comprising 15 adult males, two adult females and a male child, were involved in the crash, adding that while nine adult males and the male child died, four adult males and two adult females sustained injuries. Two other occupants escaped unhurt.

According to Odunsi, preliminary investigation showed that the crash was caused by speed violation, wrongful overtaking and dangerous driving.

He explained that the truck driver allegedly reversed on the highway after missing his route, while the approaching bus, travelling at high speed, attempted to pass through the limited available space, but rammed into the truck.

The FRSC spokesperson added that the agency’s personnel responded promptly, rescued the victims and evacuated the injured to Victory Hospital, Ogere, while the deceased were deposited at the FOS Mortuary, Ipara.

He further disclosed that operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, Ishara Division, had taken custody of the crashed vehicles, while the vehicles had been cleared from the road.

Commiserating with the families of the deceased and wishing the injured a speedy recovery, the Ogun State Sector Commander, Corps Commander Oludare Ogunjobi, warned motorists, particularly commercial drivers and truck operators, against excessive speeding, dangerous driving, and reversing on the highways, among other traffic violations that endanger lives.



