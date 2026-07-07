World Cup : Belgium Thrash USA 4..1 As Portugal Suffers One Goal Defeat Against Spain

For 48 hours, the football world was not talking about tactics.

It was not discussing formations, pressing systems or attacking brilliance.

Instead, the conversation centered on one extraordinary event: the President of the United States, Donald Trump, personally calling FIFA President Gianni Infantino to seek justice for Folarin Balogun, the United States Men's National Football Team forward, USMNT.

The appeal worked.

Balogun's controversial one-match suspension was put on hold, allowing the American striker to return for the biggest game of the United States' World Cup campaign.

Then Belgium walked onto the pitch, and ended the debate the only way football truly allows.

The European powerhouse dismantled the United States 4-1 in Seattle, sweeping aside the tournament hosts and booking a place in the World Cup quarter-finals against Spain.

No doubt, Trump hopped into his newly acquired, super-luxurious Air Force One as he headed to Turkey for a meeting of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, NATO.

If FIFA's controversial decision was intended to give America every possible chance, Belgium responded with a ruthless reminder that football matches are decided over 90 minutes and not in boardrooms or through phone calls.

The political storm meets football reality

Never before had a World Cup disciplinary decision generated such political attention.

Donald Trump publicly confirmed that he had spoken with FIFA President Gianni Infantino after Balogun's dismissal against Bosnia and Herzegovina, arguing that the striker had been unfairly punished.

When FIFA subsequently suspended Balogun's automatic ban, football's governing body faced accusations of bowing to political pressure, even though Infantino insisted the independent disciplinary process, not presidential influence, produced the outcome.

But once the whistle blew in Seattle, none of that mattered.

Belgium played with authority.

The United States looked overwhelmed.

Charles De Ketelaere struck twice before Hans Vanaken and Romelu Lukaku completed the demolition, exposing defensive frailties that no administrative decision could repair. Malik Tillman scored the Americans' only goal from a free kick, but it proved little more than a consolation.

Balogun Returned—but Couldn't Rewrite the Story

All eyes were on Folarin Balogun.

Could the man at the centre of the biggest controversy of the tournament justify FIFA's dramatic intervention?

He worked tirelessly, drew the foul that led to the United States' lone goal and searched for openings throughout the contest, but Belgium's disciplined defence gave him little room to influence the outcome. His return generated headlines; it did not change the result.

Belgium's statement to the World

For Belgium, this victory was about more than reaching the quarter-finals.

It was a declaration that one of Europe's football giants remains a serious contender for the World Cup.

Calm under pressure, clinical in attack and relentless in midfield, the Red Devils turned one of the tournament's most politically charged matches into one of its most convincing football performances.

Their reward is a blockbuster quarter-final against Spain.

Meanwhile Cristiano Ronaldo and his team suffered a lone goal defeat against tournaments favourite Spain which booked a Semi final ticket

Many were of the opinion that this will be Ronaldo's last world cup

He was in tears after the match