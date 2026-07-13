Oyo APC Guber Candidate Donates Car To Rescued Principal

Oyo APC Guber Candidate, Sharafadeen Alli Has Donated A Toyota Camry To Mrs. Rachael Folake Alamu, the Principal of Community High School, Esiele.

Mrs Alamu was one of the teachers who was abducted by terrorists in Ogbomoso and kept in captivity for 56 days before they were rescued by security agents

The victims were kidnapped on May 15 after armed bandits attacked Community High School, Ahoro-Esiele, Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota, and LA Primary School in Ogbomoso, all located in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.