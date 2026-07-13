Oyo APC Guber Candidate Donates Car To Rescued Principal

byCKN NEWS -
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 Oyo APC Guber Candidate, Sharafadeen Alli Has Donated A Toyota Camry  To Mrs. Rachael Folake Alamu, the Principal of Community High School, Esiele.

Mrs Alamu was one of the teachers who was abducted by terrorists in Ogbomoso and kept in captivity for 56 days before they were rescued by security agents 

The victims were kidnapped on May 15 after armed bandits attacked Community High School, Ahoro-Esiele, Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota, and LA Primary School in Ogbomoso, all located in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State. 

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Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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