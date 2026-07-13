Former Lagos LP Guber Candidate Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour Loses Mother





Former Labour Party Gubernatorial candidate in Lagos Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour has lost his mother

She died on Monday according to this post by her husband

"With sadness in our hearts and gratitude to God for a life well spent , we announce the call to glory of Nkechi Stella Rhodes-Vivour, ( Nee Waboso).

A loving wife, devoted mother and grandmother. The epitome of Love. She will be sorely missed. May her beautiful soul rest in perfect peace.

Funeral arrangements will be announced shortly.

Announcer-

Olawale Rhodes-Vivour

For the family"