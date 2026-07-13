Former Lagos LP Guber Candidate Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour Loses Mother

byCKN NEWS -
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Former Labour Party Gubernatorial candidate in Lagos Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour has lost his mother

She died on Monday according to this post by her husband 

"With sadness in our hearts and gratitude to God for a life well spent , we announce the call to glory of Nkechi Stella Rhodes-Vivour, ( Nee Waboso). 

A loving wife, devoted mother and grandmother.  The epitome of Love. She will  be sorely missed. May her beautiful soul rest in perfect peace. 

Funeral arrangements will be announced shortly.

Announcer-

Olawale Rhodes-Vivour 

For the family"

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Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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