ICPC Arraigns ex-minister Uche Nnaji, Granted N20m Bail

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission on Monday arraigned a former Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, before the Federal High Court in Abuja, on a six-count charge bordering on alleged certificate forgery, false information and corruption.

Nnaji, 63, was arraigned before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, where he pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

According to the charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/391/2026, the ICPC alleged that between August 2023 and October 2025, while serving as minister, Nnaji received ₦29,578,466.67 through his Fidelity Bank account as salary and allowances, which the commission described as “proceeds of unlawful acts, contrary to the provisions of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.”





In the second count, the anti-graft agency accused the former minister of using his office to confer a corrupt advantage on himself by receiving the same sum as salary and allowances, contrary to the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

The remaining four counts relate to alleged certificate forgery and the making and use of false documents.





Specifically, the ICPC alleged that Nnaji knowingly presented a forged National Youth Service Corps certificate, numbered A231309, to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation during the documentation process for his ministerial appointment.





The commission further alleged that he submitted a purported University of Nigeria, Nsukka degree certificate in Microbiology/Biochemistry, bearing Certificate No. 004501, knowing it to be false.









The prosecution also accused him of making and using both the NYSC certificate and the UNN degree certificate as genuine despite allegedly knowing they were forged, contrary to Sections 363 and 364 of the Penal Code.





Shortly after the charges were read and the defendant entered his plea, his counsel, Chief Ogwu Onoja (SAN), informed the court that he had filed a motion seeking his client’s bail.





Counsel for the ICPC, Osuobeni Akponimisingha, told the court that the prosecution was prepared to proceed with the trial and had three witnesses lined up to testify.





He, however, raised no objection to the bail application, leaving the decision to the discretion of the court.





In a ruling, Justice Abdulmalik admitted the former minister to bail in the sum of ₦20 million, with one surety in like sum.





The judge held that the surety must be a federal civil servant not below Grade Level 15, who must have maintained a fixed place of residence for at least four years.









The court further directed that the surety should produce evidence of employment, including a letter of appointment and salary slips for the last three months.





It also ordered that the appropriate government authority be notified to verify the surety’s employment status.

Justice Abdulmalik also ordered Nnaji to deposit his international passport and every other travel document in his possession with the court.





The matter was subsequently adjourned until September 21, 2026, for the commencement of trial.





The PUNCH reports that Nnaji arrived at the court ahead of the proceedings, dressed in a white outfit and a red cap. He acknowledged supporters in the courtroom before taking his seat.





Meanwhile, a civil society organisation, Global Gender Safety and Moral Development, staged a protest at the Federal High Court, calling for accountability, and urged the authorities to ensure that the case is prosecuted in accordance with the rule of law.





Addressing journalists, the group’s Convener, Shuaibu Abdulkadir, said public office demands honesty, accountability and respect for the rule of law.





He said, “Where criminal liability has been established through due process, the full weight of the law should be applied to protect the integrity of our educational institutions, including the University of Nigeria, Nsukka and the National Youth Service Corps.

“We urge the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, including the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, to continue discharging their constitutional responsibilities without fear or favour. Justice must prevail.”

The charges followed months of investigation into allegations that the former minister forged academic credentials and made false declarations in connection with documents allegedly submitted during his nomination and screening for ministerial appointment.





The ICPC had earlier secured a remand order against Nnaji, after informing the court that he repeatedly failed to honour invitations extended to him in the course of its investigation. He subsequently challenged the order authorising his arrest.

The former minister has consistently denied any wrongdoing.



