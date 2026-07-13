Ex Alpha-Beta Firm Employees Sues Company, Top Executives Over Alleged Harassment, Discrimination, Demands N500m Damages

Mr. Oluwasegun Oluwasanmi, a former employee of Alpha-Beta Consulting LLP, the tax consulting firm linked to President Bola Tinubu, has dragged the company and two of its senior officials before the National Industrial Court in Lagos State.

Oluwasanmi alleged years of workplace harassment, discrimination, humiliation and victimisation that he claims forced him to resign.

Oluwasanmi is seeking several declarations and monetary reliefs, including N500million in general damages for alleged unfair labour practices, constructive dismissal, breach of contract and consequential losses.

The suit, filed before the National Industrial Court, Lagos Judicial Division, on June 8, 2026, through his legal team led by Barrister Mobolaji Akintunde, named Alpha-Beta Consulting LLP, its Group Managing Director, Otunba Akinsanya Doherty, and the company's Human Resources Manager, Mrs. Anjolaoluwa Ige-Amusan, as defendants.

In his statement of facts, Oluwasanmi said he joined Alpha-Beta on September 3, 2018, as Manager, Risk Control.

He was redeployed on January 4, 2022, as Unit Head, Security and Risk Management, a role later redesignated as Head, Information Security.

He told the court that he remained in the position until what he described as his "forced resignation," which took effect in January 2025, although his resignation letter stated December 2024 as his exit date.

Oluwasanmi maintained that throughout his employment he discharged his duties diligently and was never sanctioned for misconduct.

Instead, he said he received certificates of honour, commendations and financial rewards from management for exposing fraud, strengthening internal controls, identifying operational irregularities and implementing anti-corruption measures.

Among his achievements, Oluwasanmi claimed he helped the company recover or prevent millions of naira in losses by identifying quarterly cloud service overpayments of about N6million, exposing alleged irregular payments involving software vendor Sage across Alpha-Beta subsidiaries, and raising concerns over a N19.39million payment to a vendor that allegedly failed to supply network switches months after receiving payment.

Oluwasanmi said his troubles began after he reported procurement irregularities and recommended sanctions against members of the finance department.

He claimed the Sage vendor was later blacklisted after allegedly refusing to refund money paid by the company and its subsidiaries.

Oluwasanmi alleged that some members of the finance team openly vowed that he "would not be forgiven" for implicating them in the audit findings.

He claimed the hostility escalated over the years into intimidation, discrimination, humiliation, and victimisation, leaving him depressed and at one point driving him to attempt suicide before he eventually resigned "to save his life."

Oluwasanmi also accused Alpha-Beta of discriminating against him in its healthcare scheme.

He alleged that although he held the same grade as other unit and department heads, he was placed on a lower-tier "Silver Plan" under the company's Health Maintenance Organisation, while his colleagues enjoyed the more comprehensive "Classic Plan."

According to him, the disparity became evident in February 2021 when he suffered severe stomach complications allegedly caused by poisoning.

He claimed that despite the Group Managing Director directing that he be treated at St. Nicholas Hospital at the company's expense, the Human Resources Manager insisted that he wait two more days to attend a hospital covered by his HMO plan.

He argued that the delay resulted from his placement on the lower health plan and that complaints he lodged over the alleged discrimination were ignored.

Oluwasanmi further noted that he was repeatedly humiliated through office allocations.

He told the court that after Alpha-Beta relocated its offices in 2022, he and his deputy were assigned a small office with furniture unsuitable for officers of their rank, while three offices on the same floor remained vacant for staff who had not resumed work or were yet to be employed.

He further alleged that after returning from an official trip to South Africa in 2023, his office had been reassigned to another employee, Mr. Wole Fajinmi, leaving him without a workspace for six days.

According to the suit, Oluwasanmi said he only got another office after reminding the Human Resources Manager through WhatsApp.

He also claimed that another employee, Mr. Charles Igbah, whom he described as his junior, was allocated one of the vacant offices while management continued to overlook his complaints.

Oluwasanmi told the court in the suit that the management again relocated him and his deputy in May 2024 from the seventh floor to the ninth floor, where he was assigned what he described as a cramped 10-foot-by-six-foot office previously used as a store, while his deputy received a larger, better-equipped office.

He noted that his office lacked adequate ventilation despite repeated complaints.

Beyond office allocation, Oluwasanmi accused Alpha-Beta of discriminating against him in staff welfare.

He alleged that in October 2024 his four-member unit received an imprest of N30,000, while units headed by his juniors, including one with only a single employee, received N50,000 each.

Oluwasanmi further claimed that the Human Resources Department omitted his name from the company's September 2023 birthday celebrants' email, contrary to company policy providing birthday recognition and a N25,000 allowance.





Although the omission was later acknowledged, he alleged the allowance was only paid in November 2023 after repeated reminders.

Oluwasanmi also alleged that Alpha-Beta refused to reimburse him $170 for renewing his Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) professional subscription despite reimbursing other employees for similar expenses.

He further accused the company of discrimination in promotions, grading, and salary reviews.

According to him, he joined Alpha-Beta in 2018 on Grade 4, Level 2, Step 2, higher than his colleagues, including Mrs. Jumoke Ajala, Mr. Okechukwu Okoro, and Mrs. Ige-Amusan, who were then on lower grade levels.

However, Oluwasanmi alleged that after the company's grading system was restructured in November 2023, those colleagues were elevated to higher Grade Level 8 positions while he remained on Grade Level 7, Step 2 as a Senior Manager without any explanation despite his experience and performance.

He also claimed that the November 2023 salary review was discriminatory, noting that he received a monthly net salary increase of about N206,000, while his deputy, whom he described as occupying a lower grade, received an increase of about N269,000.

Oluwasanmi argued that the disparity could not have been based on performance because he was excluded from the appraisal process before the salary review was implemented.

He said that the management later invited him to a performance review meeting on December 28, 2023, weeks after the salary increase had already taken effect.

Oluwasanmi questioned how his salary adjustment could have been determined by an appraisal that had not yet been conducted.

He added that the appraisal covered 2021, 2022 and part of 2023, the same period during which management had recognised him with certificates, commendations and financial rewards for strengthening internal controls and exposing irregularities.

Oluwasanmi further alleged that Alpha-Beta unlawfully withheld his salaries between April and August 2023, amounting to N8,759,396.04, deducted N1,889,365.28 from his salary as employer pension contributions in alleged violation of the Pension Reform Act 2014, and failed to pay N340,643.18 representing salary earned between January 1 and January 7, 2025, before he was allegedly shut out of the workplace.

He is asking the court to declare that the defendants' actions amounted to constructive dismissal and unfair labour practice, compel payment of the withheld salaries and pension deductions, order reimbursement of his $170 professional subscription fee, award him his monthly salary and benefits from January 2025 until judgment, and grant N500million in general damages.

He is also seeking N2million as the cost of the suit, pre-judgment interest of 10 per cent per annum, and post-judgment interest of 21 per cent until the judgment sum is fully paid.



