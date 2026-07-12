Notorious Bandit Leader " Sani Yellow " Killed In Zamfara , Body Dragged Around Streets

One of Zamfara’s most wanted bandit commanders, Kachalla Sani Yellow, was killed on July 10, 2026 during a joint operation by security forces and local vigilantes in Anka Local Government Area, bringing to an end years of terror along the Anka-Bagega axis.

Security sources confirmed that Yellow was neutralized at Dan Jibga Market after bandits attacked construction workers in the area. The confrontation involved operatives of Operation FANSAN YANMA, the Nigeria Police, and members of the Maiduguri Special Vigilantes, also known as CJTF, who were recently deployed to support counter-banditry efforts in the state.

In an unusual aftermath that underscored public anger, Yellow’s body was later dragged on a motorcycle and paraded through Anka Town as confirmation of his death — a scene that drew crowds who have lived for years under the weight of his raids.

A Reign of Terror Ends;

For years, Kachalla Sani Yellow was regarded as one of the most influential commanders operating across the forests of Anka, Bukkuyum, Maru and neighboring LGAs.

Intelligence reports linked him to:

- Mass abductions for ransom targeting schools, villages and highways

- Large-scale cattle rustling that crippled rural economies

- Deadly raids that displaced thousands of residents and shut down farming communities

His network was considered central to the bandit economy in northwest Zamfara, making him one of the most hunted figures by security agencies.

The July 10 operation was part of a sustained offensive by troops of Operation FANSAN YANMA aimed at dismantling criminal enclaves and eliminating high-profile targets.

However, security analysts warn that the vacuum left by Yellow’s death could trigger new violence. Hours after the neutralization, armed groups loyal to rival kingpins reportedly attacked communities in nearby Tsafe LGA, carrying out abductions and looting.

In response, troops and police have *intensified patrols and pursuit operations* across Anka, Tsafe and adjoining areas to restore calm and prevent reprisals.

Yellow’s elimination marks a significant gain in the federal government’s push to degrade bandit leadership in the Northwest. But it also highlights the hydra-headed nature of the crisis: taking out one commander often leads to realignments, turf wars, and retaliatory attacks.

For communities in Anka, the parade of Yellow’s body was more than symbolism. It was proof that after years of fear, the state can reach even the most notorious.

As one resident put it: “This is the end of one of them. God willing, the rest will follow.”

Security agencies say operations will continue until normalcy returns to the axis. Updates on the offensive are being tracked by security monitors including Zagazola.

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