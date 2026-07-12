Lawyer Accuses Chevron, Two Firms Of Withholding Late Husband's Entitlements

A Port Harcourt based legal practitioner Barr Kaliwana Ali, in Suit No. NICN/PHC/27/2022 – MADAM KALINWANA ALI (Suing for and as Guardian to Miss Latoya-Paula Chizhim Addey & 2 ors v Hamilton Technologies Limited & anor (which is now dismissed) has cried out for help over the unfair treatment meted out to the children and dependents of Late Arthur Iyenyemenwana Addey by the Management of Chevron Limited/Star Deepwater Petroleum Limited and Hamilton Technologies Limited.

While narrating the ordeal, she explained that in the past six years, all efforts that has been made by her children to get effective remedy, death benefits/compensation over the avoidable death of their father in the course of work by the corporate negligence of both companies has been frustrated by the companies and their legal teams.





Barr Ali who narrated the circumstances which led to the untimely and avoidable death on June 5th 2020, and the state of affairs that has followed from then to present date explained how the quest for justice has taken them to the Rivers State High Court, the National Industrial Court of Nigeria Port Harcourt Division, as an offshoot of the NICN suit, the children had also initiated a separate suit against their father’s immediate younger sister Buduka Julia Addey.

In addition, we had also approached the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, the Medical and Dental Practitioners Investigation Panel, the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee in ref BB/LPDC/1796/2025 and lastly, the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission NUPRC where a meeting was hosted by a seven man Committee to resolve the lingering contention.

A prior invitation letter had requested our presence and the agenda of the meeting was stated as, to broker an out of court settlement between Hamilton Technologies Limited, and Chevron Nigeria Limited/ Star Deepwater Petroleum Limited. The meeting reached an accepted conclusion.

Unfortunately, months after the directive of the Committee to both HTL and CNL/Star on agreement reached at the meeting the Commission has maintained a loud silence. This is even so after six reminder letters to the Commission.

At this point we are left with no other option than to bring the case to the public, perhaps this can awaken the compassion of the Commission to give the Petition that urgent attention that was promised so the children and dependents of Late Arthur Iyenyemenwana Addey are not left to continue to suffer due to the death of their father and principal provider.