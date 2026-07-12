30-year-old Emerges Youngest Edo Council Chairman-elect

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Anthony Osarobo, has been declared the winner of the Ovia South West Local Government chairmanship election held on Saturday in Edo State.

The 30-year-old Osarobo polled 98,994 votes to defeat candidates of 11 other political parties in the election conducted by the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission.

Declaring the result at the local government collation centre, the Returning Officer, Dr Arodoye Nosakhare, said the APC candidate scored the highest number of lawful votes cast and was duly returned elected.

“After the collation of results across the various political parties, the APC chairmanship candidate, having scored the majority of valid votes, is hereby returned elected,” Nosakhare announced.

The official results showed a wide margin between the APC and its rivals, with the Allied Party polling 28 votes, Action Alliance 42, African Action Congress 32, Action Democratic Party 26, All Progressives Grand Alliance 25, Allied People’s Movement five, Action People’s Party 12, New Nigeria People’s Party and Peoples Redemption Party one vote each, Young Progressives Party one vote, while the Zenith Labour Party secured 15 votes.

Reacting to his victory, Osarobo thanked residents of the council for what he described as an overwhelming mandate, pledging to prioritise development and good governance.

“I am happy to have emerged as the Chairman-elect of Ovia South West. I do not take this victory for granted because it was made possible by the support and confidence reposed in me by the people.

“I will use this mandate to work tirelessly for the development and progress of Ovia South West,” he said