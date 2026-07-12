INEC Extends Deadline For Submission Of Candidates To July 14

byCKN NEWS -
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The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has extended the deadline for political parties to upload candidates for the 2027 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

In a statement on Sunday, INEC National Commissioner for Information and Voter Education, Mohammed Kudu Haruna, said the deadline earlier fixed for Saturday, 11th July, 2026, has been moved to midnight on Tuesday, 14th July, 2026.

Haruna explained that the extension followed an appeal by the Inter-Party Advisory Council, IPAC, on behalf of parties that were unable to complete uploads within the initial timeline.

The Commission urged political parties to utilize the extension and ensure all required details are uploaded before the new deadline expires.

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Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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