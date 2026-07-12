INEC Extends Deadline For Submission Of Candidates To July 14

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has extended the deadline for political parties to upload candidates for the 2027 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

In a statement on Sunday, INEC National Commissioner for Information and Voter Education, Mohammed Kudu Haruna, said the deadline earlier fixed for Saturday, 11th July, 2026, has been moved to midnight on Tuesday, 14th July, 2026.

Haruna explained that the extension followed an appeal by the Inter-Party Advisory Council, IPAC, on behalf of parties that were unable to complete uploads within the initial timeline.

The Commission urged political parties to utilize the extension and ensure all required details are uploaded before the new deadline expires.