More Revelations On How 28-year-old Army Officer Died During Oyo State Students Rescue Operation

Felix Ademe Isaac, a 28-year-old Lieutenant of the Nigerian Army, who was killed during the operation to rescue the teachers and pupils abducted from Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, has been laid to rest.

The deceased was killed while leading troops to rescue the victims who regained freedom on July 10, 2026.

Daily Trust had reported how gunmen invaded three schools – Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota; Community Grammar School, Esiele; and LA Primary School – on May 15, 2026, whisking the victims into the forest.

There are different reports on the death of the senior officer. While some said his convoy was hit by explosives set by terrorists at the National Park in Oyo, others said he ran into a landmine set by the Ansaru terrorists identified as the group behind the abduction.

Born on August 25, 1997, Lt. Isaac was laid to rest, with full military honours, at the 23rd Armoured Brigade Cemetery in Yola, Adamawa State capital, on July 10, 2026.

Isaac was not the only one who died in the rescue operation that eventually yielded results, two days ago.

The Nigerian Army briefly made reference to this in a statement issued after the victims regained freedom.





“It suffices to note that the operations were carefully planned and executed to avoid collateral damages and to equally ensure that the innocent children and teachers were safely rescued. However, there were some casualties on the part of the security forces,” the statement read.

On his part, Governor Seyi Makinde said, “Really grateful for the safe return of the children and teachers abducted from Oriire LGA 56 days ago. Our priority now is to ensure they are reunited with their families and support their rehabilitation after this traumatic experience.

“We also commend the security agencies that took part in the rescue operations for their sacrifices. May the souls of those who paid the ultimate price rest in peace and may God comfort their families.”

Security operatives from more than 10 agencies took part in the operation led by Major General Chinedu Ralph Nnebeife, General Officer Commanding 2 Division of the Nigerian Army.



