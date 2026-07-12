Peter Obi Has Declined Invitation To Debate Me...David Umahi

THE PERFORMANCE DEBATE OBI DECLINED, KNOWING HE COULD NOT

In politics, narratives may shape public opinion, but history is ultimately written by records of service. Campaign slogans change but tangible achievements endure.

That was the foundation of the public invitation issued by the Honourable Minister of Works, Senator Engr. David Umahi, CON, to former Anambra State Governor, Mr. Peter Obi: a debate centered not on personalities, party affiliations or political rhetoric, but on governance, leadership and results.





Many Nigerians expected what could have been one of the most consequential conversations on public service in recent times. Instead, Mr. Obi declined the invitation, explaining that he is currently a presidential candidate while Senator Umahi is not.





Yet the challenge was never about electoral status. It was about accountability. It was about inviting two former governors to present their records before Nigerians and allow the public to judge whose leadership produced the greater impact.





If governance is measured by performance, political ambition should not prevent an honest comparison of records.





Senator Umahi's invitation was straightforward: place the evidence on the table and let Nigerians decide.





Mr. Peter Obi’s comparison of his political profile with that of Senator David Umahi is like comparing a single chapter to an entire book. Few contemporary public servants have accumulated the breadth and depth of public service experience that Senator Umahi has. Before entering public office, Umahi built a successful career in the private sector as an accomplished businessman. He has since served as the State Chairman of a ruling political party, Deputy Governor, Governor, Chairman of the South East Governors’ Forum, Co-Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and now Honourable Minister of Works where he oversees one of the most ambitious federal road infrastructure programmes in Nigeria’s history, supervising transformative projects across the country.





By contrast, Peter Obi’s highest elective public office and entire experience has been Governor of Anambra State. Beyond that, he has not held any other executive or legislative public office. Not party Chairman, not Minister, and never a Senator.





At every stage, Umahi’s leadership was tested through elections, public scrutiny and increasing national responsibility.





As Governor of Ebonyi State, Senator Umahi presided over an unprecedented transformation of the state's physical infrastructure. His administration delivered extensive concrete road networks, multiple flyovers, bridges, urban renewal projects and public institutions that remain visible across the state today.





Among the landmark projects are the David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences, and David Umahi Federal Teaching Hospital, Uburu, the Chuba Okadigbo International Airport, the Ecumenical Centre, the Ebonyi Shopping Mall, the New Government House, the Poverlisation Plant, the New Governor's Lodge, the State Executive Council Chambers, the State Judiciary Complex, 23 flyovers across the state, the Margaret Umahi International Market, the revitalised Fertilizer Blending Plant, modern hospitals, schools, water schemes and extensive drainage infrastructure.





These are projects that can be seen, visited and independently assessed.





Today, as Honourable Minister of Works, Senator Umahi is leading the implementation of some of Nigeria's most significant infrastructure projects under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, including the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, the Sokoto-Badagry Super Highway, the Calabar-Abuja Super Highway and the reconstruction and rehabilitation of strategic federal highways across the federation.





These are not campaign promises. They are ongoing projects visible to every Nigerian.





Mr. Obi has consistently highlighted the savings accumulated during his tenure as Governor of Anambra State as his greatest achievement. Fiscal responsibility is undoubtedly an important aspect of good governance. Equally, however, Nigerians are entitled to examine the physical, institutional and developmental legacies left by every administration and compare them on their merits. Keeping money in the bank while leaving contractors unpaid and failing to complete meaningful, life-impacting projects cannot, by itself, be regarded as an achievement. Ultimately, leadership is measured by the tangible improvements it delivers to the lives of the people.





For nearly all of his eight-year tenure, Peter Obi governed Anambra State without democratically elected local government chairmen, relying instead on caretaker committees. It was only in January 2014, a few months before leaving office, that he conducted local government elections and inaugurated elected council chairmen.





That was the essence of Senator Umahi's proposal.





The debate would not have been about personalities or political parties. It would have focused on verifiable outcomes: roads, bridges, hospitals, schools, public institutions, urban renewal, economic development and the lasting impact of governance.





One cannot credibly aspire to lead a nation as complex and demanding as Nigeria without a demonstrable record of performance as a governor. Likewise, it is difficult to convince Nigerians that you are prepared to challenge an administration led by a focused and determined President like His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR when you are not even a match and cannot stand a debate with one of the key leaders of that administration on the basis of verifiable performance and achievements.





Nigerians deserve the opportunity to evaluate records.





Senator Umahi has stated that he remains ready to participate in such a debate on any credible platform, convinced that leadership is ultimately measured by the enduring value created for the people.





Francis Nwaze, FIPMD

Senior Special Assistant to the Honourable Minister of Works, Media

July 12, 2026