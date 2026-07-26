Nigerian Born Pharmacist Faces Long Term Jail In USA

A U.S. federal jury has convicted Olushola Yusuf, a 60-year-old pharmacist originally from Nigeria who owned two pharmacies in South Florida, of illegally distributing more than **335,000 oxycodone pills, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Prosecutors said customers paid inflated cash prices for high-strength oxycodone. Some reportedly traveled long distances to buy the drugs, while others were accused of reselling them illegally.

Authorities alleged that she dispensed the powerful painkillers to people who had no legitimate medical need for them.

She now faces up to 20 years in prison on each count, with sentencing scheduled for October 14.



