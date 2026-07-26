Nigerian Born Pharmacist Faces Long Term Jail In USA

byCKN NEWS -
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A U.S. federal jury has convicted Olushola Yusuf, a 60-year-old pharmacist originally from Nigeria who owned two pharmacies in South Florida, of illegally distributing more than **335,000 oxycodone pills, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Prosecutors said customers paid inflated cash prices for high-strength oxycodone. Some reportedly traveled long distances to buy the drugs, while others were accused of reselling them illegally. 

Authorities alleged that she dispensed the powerful painkillers to people who had no legitimate medical need for them.

She now faces up to 20 years in prison on each count, with sentencing scheduled for October 14.


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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