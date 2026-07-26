Turaki-Led PDP Again Meets Goodluck Jonathan Amid 2027 Speculations

Leaders of the Kabiru Turaki-led faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday met with former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja, fueling fresh speculation over the party's plans ahead of the 2027 general election.





Although the agenda of the meeting was not officially disclosed, reports indicate the discussions centred on the recent Federal High Court judgment that dismissed a suit filed by the party's Board of Trustees seeking to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise the Turaki-led interim National Working Committee (NWC).





The meeting comes months after the Turaki-led faction announced Jonathan as its presidential candidate for the 2027 general election following the ratification of his candidacy at a special national convention. However, the PDP remains divided, with the faction backed by FCT Minister Nyesom Wike continuing to be recognised by INEC.



