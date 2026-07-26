Turaki-Led PDP Again Meets Goodluck Jonathan Amid 2027 Speculations

byCKN NEWS -
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Leaders of the Kabiru Turaki-led faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday met with former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja, fueling fresh speculation over the party's plans ahead of the 2027 general election.


Although the agenda of the meeting was not officially disclosed, reports indicate the discussions centred on the recent Federal High Court judgment that dismissed a suit filed by the party's Board of Trustees seeking to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise the Turaki-led interim National Working Committee (NWC).


The meeting comes months after the Turaki-led faction announced Jonathan as its presidential candidate for the 2027 general election following the ratification of his candidacy at a special national convention. However, the PDP remains divided, with the faction backed by FCT Minister Nyesom Wike continuing to be recognised by INEC.


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Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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