N200m Fraud: EFCC Arraigns Panchovilla Group CEO

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned the Chief Executive Officer of Panchovilla Enterprises Nigeria Limited and Panchovilla Group of Companies Limited, Ameh Kelechi Wilfred, before the Enugu State High Court over an alleged N200m fraud involving a commercial property at the Palms Shopping Mall in Enugu.

Wilfred was docked alongside his two companies before Justice H.O. Eya of the Enugu State High Court sitting in Independence Layout, Enugu, on a three-count charge bordering on obtaining by false pretence and stealing.

According to the EFCC, the defendant allegedly obtained N200million from Classic Supermarket Limited by falsely claiming he was the mandate holder authorised to lease office space at Shop 18, Palms Shopping Mall, formerly occupied by Game Nigeria.

The anti-graft agency alleged that between September 7 and October 13, 2025, Wilfred fraudulently collected N115million and another N85million from the company under the pretext of leasing the property for a two-year tenancy.

The commission said the claims were false, adding that the offences contravene Section 1(1)(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act, 2006, and are punishable under Section 1(3) of the Act.

Wilfred pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Following his plea, EFCC counsel, Chief Superintendent Blessing Ngozi Obasi, urged the court to fix a trial date and remand the defendant in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service pending trial.

Defence counsel, Chidiebere Lucky Obodo, however, moved a bail application and asked the court to admit his client to bail.

Justice Eya granted Wilfred bail in the sum of N1million with one surety in like sum.

The court ruled that the surety must be a resident of Enugu State and own property within the court’s jurisdiction, with a title registered at the Ministry of Lands. The surety is also required to deposit the original and photocopy of the property’s title documents with the court, while both the defendant and the surety must submit two passport photographs each.

Despite the bail, the judge ordered Wilfred’s remand at the Nigerian Correctional Service facility pending the fulfilment of the bail conditions.

The case was adjourned to October 27, 2026, for the commencement of trial.

According to the EFCC, investigations were triggered by a petition from Classic Supermarket Limited.

The petitioner, Asogwa Thaddeus Ibe, alleged that Wilfred presented Panchovilla Enterprises Limited as the authorised mandate holder for part of the Palms Shopping Mall and offered the former Game Nigeria section on a two-year lease.

However, after making payment, Ibe reportedly attempted to take possession of the property but was denied access by the mall’s management.

He subsequently discovered, according to the EFCC, that Wilfred had neither title to the property nor authority to lease or transact on it.



