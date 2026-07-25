Bandits Abduct LGA Chairman In Zamfara State

Suspected bandits have abducted the Chairman of Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State, Hon. Nura Umar Bungudu.

According to report, the assailants stormed the area, which is less than 20kilometers from the state capital, Gusau, and headed straight to the LGA chairman’s residence.

Eyewitnesses say the gunmen overpowered security personnel guarding the residence, killing two police officers and two vigilantes before whisking away the chairman, his wife and children.

However, security operatives who responded to the attack were able to rescue four or five of the children during a pursuit.

The Zamfara State Police Command has yet to comment on this development.