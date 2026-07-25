Bandits Abduct LGA Chairman In Zamfara State

byCKN NEWS -
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Suspected bandits have abducted the Chairman of Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State, Hon. Nura Umar Bungudu.

According to report, the assailants stormed the area, which is less than 20kilometers from the state capital, Gusau, and headed straight to the LGA chairman’s residence.

Eyewitnesses say the gunmen overpowered security personnel guarding the residence, killing two police officers and two vigilantes before whisking away the chairman, his wife and children.

However, security operatives who responded to the attack were able to rescue four or five of the children during a pursuit.

The Zamfara State Police Command has yet to comment on this development.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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