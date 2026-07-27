NEMA Seals Collapsed Oko Polytechnic Students Hostel , Rescue Efforts Ongoing

byCKN NEWS -
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The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has sealed the premises of the collapsed Elite Five Star Hostel in Amaokpala, Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State. 

The three-storey hostel collapsed last night, Friday 26 July, leaving an unspecified number of students of Federal Polytechnic, Oko trapped beneath the rubble.

Rescue operations are ongoing, with emergency responders working to search for and evacuate victims. 

Personnel from relevant emergency and security agencies remain at the scene as efforts continue to ensure that all those trapped are rescued.

The cause of the building collapse has not yet been officially determined.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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