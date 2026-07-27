NEMA Seals Collapsed Oko Polytechnic Students Hostel , Rescue Efforts Ongoing

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has sealed the premises of the collapsed Elite Five Star Hostel in Amaokpala, Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The three-storey hostel collapsed last night, Friday 26 July, leaving an unspecified number of students of Federal Polytechnic, Oko trapped beneath the rubble.

Rescue operations are ongoing, with emergency responders working to search for and evacuate victims.

Personnel from relevant emergency and security agencies remain at the scene as efforts continue to ensure that all those trapped are rescued.

The cause of the building collapse has not yet been officially determined.