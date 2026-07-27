Xenophobia: Tinubu Finally Agrees To Meet South African Envoy After Ramaphosa's Call

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Respite has come South Africa’s way as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has finally agreed to meet with the special envoy of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

President Tinubu’s initial refusal to meet with the South African delegation came amid growing concerns over the persistent xenophobic attacks on Nigerians living in South Africa.


The South African delegation, led by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, arrived in Abuja on Friday, 24 July 2026, and had been left waiting at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.


However, top diplomatic sources disclosed to Daily Sun that, following back-channel moves by the South African authorities, including a call initiated by Ramaphosa over the weekend, President Tinubu agreed to meet with the delegation.


The meeting, which will hold later in the day, will comprise representatives from both sides, with the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye, playing a crucial role in the absence of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, who is currently in Addis Ababa.


Odumegwu-Ojukwu had advised that it was not an appropriate time for President Tinubu to receive the South African envoy, citing the continued attacks on Nigerians, their businesses, and properties in South Africa.


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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