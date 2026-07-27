2027 :Kaduna State Governor Settles For Christian Running Mate

As the deadline for the submission of candidates and their running mates to the Independent National electoral Commission (INEC) closes in less than two weeks, there are strong indications that the Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani has decided to pick a Christian from the Southern Kaduna Senatorial zone as his running mate.

It was learnt authoritatively that the the governor has decided to toe a different line from his predecessor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, by going for a ‘faith balanced’ ticket by choosing a Christian as his running mate.

It will be recalled that since 1999, all the governors of the state ran with persons of different faiths from theirs untill 2019 when El-Rufai while running for a second term decided to do away with that arrangement and settled for the current deputy governor, Dr Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, as his running mate.

The return of democracy in 1999, Governor Ahmed Makarfi paired with Stephen Shekari as his deputy. When Shekari died before the end of the tenure, Makarfi chose Patrick Yakowa, another Christian, to fill the vacant position.

Namadi Sambo in 2007 continued with Yakowa as his deputy. Upon the death of President Umaru Yar’Adua, Sambo was nominated as vice president to President Goodluck Jonathan. Yakowa moved up the ladder to become governor and picked Ramalan Yero, a Muslim as his deputy.

Yakowa died in office and Yero who assumed position as governor picked Audu Nuhu Bajoga, Christian, as deputy.

El-Rufai in 2015 ran with Barnabas Yusuf Bala popularly known as Bantex but on the completion of their first tenure, had a change of mind in 2019, allowing the latter to run for a Senate seat while he shopped for another deputy and zeroed in on Hadiza.

Following the intrigues that trailed the succession plan of El-Rufai, Hadiza, who initially was a strong hopeful for the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was placated with the running mate position again to run with Senator Uba Sani.

As Uba Sani is set to run for a second term, Dr Balarabe is hampered by constitutional provisions to take the oath of the office thrice hence the search for another running mate.

Inside sources say the governor has been in a dilemma over whom to pair given the religious sensitivity in the state.

If he runs with another Muslim, the Christians especially those in Southern Kaduna who have commended him for his policy of inclusion in governance, would see it as a betrayal. Whereas if he chooses a Christian, there are strong indications that it may not go down well with those who would want a continuation of a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

A highly reliable source in the Kaduna Government House however told our correspondents that the matter of balanced faith ticket has been decided.

“The governor has gone past that stage, he has decided that for fairness, that his ticket would be balanced in terms of faith.

“Initially there were the issues of age; gender, zonal and faith balance, but the governor decided that if the other aspects cannot be balanced , at least that of senatorial zone and faith should trump every other consideration,” he stated.

The source said the governor has decided it will only be fair for Southern Kaduna to retain the position but that he would also run with a Christian running mate.

Governor Sani, according to sources, is only waiting to pick among those whose names are before him that fall within that category.

It was learnt that the governor is keeping the decision close to his chest to prevent bickering and unnecessary pressure.

“Once the time is ripe he would make the announcement,” the source stated.

Amongst those pencilled down are Commissioner for Justice James Kanyip; the Head of Service in the state, Mrs Jummai Bako; and Jerry Adams, the Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS)

When contacted the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Malam Ibraheem Musa, asked for patience as he said everything would be in the public glare in due course.

He declined further comments on the matter.

Daily Trust