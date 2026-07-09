Lecturer Who Accused Katsina Government Of Sponsoring Bandits To Hajj Remanded In Prison

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Katsina has ordered the remand of a lecturer and public affair commentator, Dr. Bashir Kurfi, who accused the Katsina State Government of sponsoring bandits to participate in Hajj pilgrimage.





Magistrate Zaharaddeen Kofar Soro gave the order after the Katsina State Police Command arraigned Kurfi over alleged defamation of character and injurious falsehood.





According to the First Information Report (FIR), Dr. Kurfi, a lecturer at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, allegedly made defamatory remarks during an interview on Trust TV on June 24, 2026.





The police charged the defendant with two counts under Sections 308 and 309(1) of the Penal Code Law of Katsina.





The prosecution claimed that the defendant alleged that the Katsina State Government sponsored Hajj pilgrimage for some bandit leaders, a statement it described as false, malicious and capable of tarnishing the image and reputation of the state government and the people of Katsina.





The prosecutor further argued that the defendant made the allegation knowing, or having reason to believe, that it would injure the reputation of the government and its citizens.





When the charges were read to him, Dr. Kurfi pleaded not guilty.





Following the plea, the prosecution urged the court to remand the defendant in police custody pending the conclusion of investigations, arguing that granting him bail at this stage could interfere with the investigation.





The magistrate directed that the police continue with their investigation and ordered that the defendant remain in police custody pending the adjourned date.





The matter was adjourned to Monday, July 14, 2026, for continuation of hearing.