I May Be Dead Before 2027..Peter Obi

NDC presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has alleged that he is being deliberately targeted by the current administration, claiming that the government’s actions have made it increasingly difficult for him to carry out his daily activities and political engagements.

Speaking during an interview with Chude, Obi said he sometimes fears he may not even be alive to contest the 2027 presidential election if the current situation continues.





“With the way this government is going, I may not even be alive to contest the 2027 election. Every single thing I do for a living, this government is deliberately frustrating. I face frustration every day.”





He alleged that the intimidation extends to public spaces, recounting an incident at an airport where he said officials locked his vehicle despite other cars being allowed to park in the same area.





“They recently locked my car at the airport. I looked around and saw other cars parked there, yet mine was singled out. It is this kind of treatment I face regularly.”





Obi maintained that the alleged actions against him are part of a broader pattern of intimidation directed at members of the opposition, adding that he remains committed to advocating for a more united and compassionate Nigeria despite the challenges.





“We have divided the country, building h@tred among us. That’s why I keep saying, I want to bring back unity where there’s division. I want to show love, compassion, care.”