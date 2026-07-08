I May Be Dead Before 2027..Peter Obi

byCKN NEWS -
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NDC  presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has alleged that he is being deliberately targeted by the current administration, claiming that the government’s actions have made it increasingly difficult for him to carry out his daily activities and political engagements.

Speaking during an interview with Chude, Obi said he sometimes fears he may not even be alive to contest the 2027 presidential election if the current situation continues.


“With the way this government is going, I may not even be alive to contest the 2027 election. Every single thing I do for a living, this government is deliberately frustrating. I face frustration every day.”


He alleged that the intimidation extends to public spaces, recounting an incident at an airport where he said officials locked his vehicle despite other cars being allowed to park in the same area.


“They recently locked my car at the airport. I looked around and saw other cars parked there, yet mine was singled out. It is this kind of treatment I face regularly.”


Obi maintained that the alleged actions against him are part of a broader pattern of intimidation directed at members of the opposition, adding that he remains committed to advocating for a more united and compassionate Nigeria despite the challenges.


“We have divided the country, building h@tred among us. That’s why I keep saying, I want to bring back unity where there’s division. I want to show love, compassion, care.”

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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