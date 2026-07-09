Amazing Story Of Nigerian Law School First Class Graduate

Israel Adekunle Adeniyi, has emerged as the Best Overall Male Student at the Nigerian Law School.

He's from Ile Eso Pataki Compound, Offa, Kwara State.

He is the former Head Boy of Offa Grammar School (OGS), Class of 2018.

He proceeded to the University of Ilorin, where he studied Law and graduated in 2024 with a First Class Honours degree.

He also emerged as the Best Graduating Student (BGS) of the Faculty of Law with a CGPA of 4.83, the highest ever recorded in the history of the Faculty.

Adeniyi enrolled at the Lagos Campus of the Nigerian Law School, where he once again distinguished himself academically by emerging as the overall Best Graduating Student.