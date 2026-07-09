Content Creator Arrested By DSS For Deploying Drone Without License

A content creator Zainab Sodiq has been detained by the Department of State Services (DSS) over allegations of operating a drone without the required government authorisation.

According to the DSS, Sodiq was intercepted by FAAN Aviation Security (AVSEC) officials and DSS operatives at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on July 6, while travelling to Abuja with an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (drone). The agency said she could not produce the End User Certificate (EUC), a document required under Nigerian regulations for the acquisition and operation of drones.





The DSS stated that although she was allowed to board her flight because she had a prior engagement, she was instructed to report to its headquarters in Abuja for further investigation, where she was subsequently detained. The agency said the investigation is being conducted under regulations issued by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), citing national security, privacy, and public safety concerns associated with unauthorized drone operations.





However, the detention has sparked criticism from press freedom advocates, who argue that Sodiq was carrying out legitimate journalistic work and have called for her immediate release. Omoyele Sowore also claimed the drone belonged to him and had been used for media coverage of elections and other public events.



