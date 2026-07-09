Shoot Bandits, Terrorists At Sight ..Defence Minister Tells Military

Minister of Defence Christopher Musa has ordered security personnel deployed for counter-terrorism and anti-banditry operations to take immediate action against armed criminals without waiting for directives from superiors.





Speaking in Sokoto State during the commissioning of 62 operational vehicles and security equipment worth ₦27.127 billion provided by the state government, Musa warned that hesitation in confronting terrorists and bandits would not be tolerated.





“Once you are deployed, do not wait for any order from anybody to shoot any bandit or any terrorist. Anybody who refuses to shoot or kill any bandit or terrorist in the name of waiting for an order, we will treat you like a bandit,” the minister said.





Musa also reminded personnel that the newly commissioned equipment was procured with public funds and must be used effectively to protect lives and property, while urging them to remain professional and avoid harassing innocent citizens during operations.



