Latest Result From NBA Election..Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya Cruising Home To Victory

byCKN NEWS -
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NBA ELECTION 2026 AS @ 8am Sunday 19th July 2026

Results from the live dashboard of the electoral committee of the NBA (ECNBA) monitored by CKN News 

Mrs Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya SAN had polled 12,317 votes, representing ( 47.18%)

 Lateef Akangbe SAN, garnered 7,934 votes (30.39%)

Barr Olumuyiwa Akinboro secured 5,855 votes (22.43%)

The poll recorded 26,106 votes from 82,172 registered voters, representing a 31.86 percent participation rate, according to the ECNBA dashboard

The voting which started on Saturday ends today

From all indications Mrs Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya will be the next and first female President of NBA in close to 30 years 

She is the spouse of renowned PR expert and former President of African Public Relations Association and current President of Igbobi College Old Boys Association ( Worldwide) Yomi Badejo-Okusanya 

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Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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