How Mob Almost Beat Our Father To Death Over Witchcraft Accusation.. Ebonyi Brothers Cry Out





Two brothers, Sunday Ominyi and Chinedu Ominyi, narrate how a community in Ebonyi State subjected their father, Thomas, to persistent physical assault and verbal abuse after accusing him of witchcraft

What do you do for a living?

My name is Sunday Ominyi. I’m a farmer. I’m 30 years old and a native of Aguebele in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

How about your family?

I’m married with kids. My father also married three wives and has 13 children. My mother is the first wife, and she gave birth to five children, but our firstborn is late. My father is in his 50s now.

What happened to the firstborn you talked about before he died?

In November 2020, he went to a social function in the village. I think it was a wake-keep. He was attacked and gruesomely killed at the event. Whatever went wrong at the gathering looked like a conspiracy because he was hit on the head and died instantly. We received a call about the incident and rushed him to the hospital. He gave up the ghost in the hospital.

What did your family do about the incident?

He became a victim because of the hatred some people in the community had towards my parents, especially my father. One of our uncles accused my father of witchcraft and mobilised some people to brutalise him publicly. On a fateful day, I think it was last August, some guys attacked him with machetes and clubs, and he nearly died.

What was the offence of your father before your uncle accused him of witchcraft?

My sister had just had her traditional wedding. Some of my relatives believed nothing good could come out of our family. They had said it before. Another thing was the land disputes. My grandfather gave some portions of land to my father, and his brother has not been happy about it.

What did your father do when he escaped death?

After days of agony, he went to the traditional ruler to report his plight. The traditional ruler summoned the attackers, but they refused to appear at the palace. The reason for this was not far-fetched; the person behind it is a well-to-do individual in our village. He was the one raising people against my father, telling them that my father had bewitched and cast spells on people.

He had raised enemies not only against my father but even against my mother. My mother doesn’t have friends around her. She usually stays alone in frustration and fear. When the situation got to a point, the traditional ruler banished my father. His half-brother had succeeded in denting his image despite the fact that he was more successful than my father. My father is just a farmer and hunter.

What happened to other members of the family?

That day, I managed to escape and slept at a friend’s place when they came for my father. I don’t even know how my mother fared. It was some security guards who saw my father and took him back to the hospital before he was taken to our compound.

Our Igwe said my father didn’t do anything wrong, so he ordered that he should be taken back home. The incident will be one year old in August. It happened on August 21 and 22, 2025. He wanted my father to die so he could seize the land.

How have you been faring as a family?

We are just in the village without peace of mind. We have not overcome the brutality and assault from the hands of our kinsmen. I was also attacked on July 4. That Saturday morning, after returning from the farm, I saw a crowd, and my younger brother was begging for his life, shouting, ‘Why are you beating me?’

I rushed to the scene, and the assault was transferred to me. Some guys brought different dangerous objects like knives and bottles and started attacking me. It was some women who came to my rescue, enabling me to escape.

We were nearly killed. The palace later directed that I should be taken to the hospital for treatment. They have not paid the bills.



