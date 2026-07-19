Christian Bodies Reject Planned Ban On Bus Preaching

Christian organisations have opposed the proposed amendment to the Federal Road Safety Corps Bill, which seeks to criminalise preaching in commercial vehicles.

The Christian bodies, including the Christian Council of Nigeria and the Organisation of African Instituted Churches, warned that the proposed legislation could infringe on Nigerians’ constitutional rights and worsen the plight of vulnerable citizens.

On Thursday, the Senate passed the Federal Road Safety Corps (Amendment) Bill, 2026, proposing a N50,000 fine for anyone convicted of hawking, trading or preaching inside commercial vehicles.

The bill, which seeks to strengthen road safety enforcement and curb practices considered capable of distracting drivers, now awaits presidential assent.

If signed into law, the legislation will impose a N50,000 fine, six months’ imprisonment, or both, on motorists who refuse to cooperate with officials of the FRSC during roadside breath tests conducted on reasonable suspicion.

Reacting to the proposed legislation, the CCN said it was “deeply concerned” about the inclusion of preaching among the prohibited activities.

The body, in a statement issued on Friday and signed by its General Secretary, Rev. Evans Onyemara, said although it supports measures aimed at improving road safety, the legislation should not come at the expense of constitutionally guaranteed freedoms.

The council argued that placing Christian evangelism in the same category as commercial activities raises serious constitutional and human rights concerns.

“The Christian Council of Nigeria fully supports every genuine effort aimed at improving road safety and reducing accidents on our highways. Respect for traffic regulations saves lives and should be encouraged.

“While the objective may be to reduce distractions, the inclusion of preaching alongside hawking and trading raises legitimate concerns about freedom of religion and expression as guaranteed by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Onyemara said.

According to the council, commercial buses have for decades served as spaces where Christians share brief messages of hope, repentance, encouragement and prayers with willing passengers, insisting that any attempt to restrict such activities must undergo careful constitutional scrutiny.

The council also faulted the proposed N50,000 fine for hawkers, saying the measure addresses the symptoms of the country’s economic crisis rather than its root causes.

According to the CCN, many Nigerians engage in street and mobile trading because of widespread poverty, unemployment and rising economic hardship, and should not be punished for trying to survive.

“The Council also believes that imposing heavy fines on people engaged in hawking fails to address the deeper issues of poverty, unemployment, and economic hardship confronting millions of Nigerians. Poverty should not be criminalised,” the statement read.

It urged the government to adopt more humane alternatives, including the creation of designated trading areas, age-appropriate restrictions where necessary and sustainable economic empowerment programmes instead of punitive sanctions.

The Christian body appealed to President Bola Tinubu, the National Assembly and other stakeholders to subject the bill to broader public consultation before it is signed into law.

On its part, the Organisation of African Instituted Churches called on the President to withhold assent to the proposed legislation, warning that any law with the effect of criminalising peaceful religious expression could constitute an unnecessary restriction on the constitutional rights of Nigerians.

The group made the call in a statement issued on Saturday by its President, Israel Akinadewo.

“OAIC considers it insensitive and inappropriate to equate the peaceful proclamation of the Gospel with commercial hawking. While recognising the need to ensure safety and order on Nigerian roads, the Association maintains that preaching is a constitutionally protected exercise of the rights to freedom of religion and freedom of expression, and should not be treated as a criminal or commercial activity,” Akinadewo said.

The association argued that preaching in commercial buses has, over the years, remained a legitimate means of spreading messages of faith, hope, morality, repentance and peaceful coexistence across the country.

“The Association therefore respectfully calls on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to assent to the Bill in its present form. We also urge the National Assembly to review the relevant provisions through broad consultations with religious bodies, civil society organisations and other stakeholders to ensure that public safety is promoted without undermining the constitutional guarantees of freedom of religion and expression,” the statement added.

The association, however, reaffirmed its commitment to the rule of law and responsible religious conduct, urging preachers to carry out evangelism in a manner that respects public order while calling on the government to protect the constitutional freedoms underpinning Nigeria’s democracy.



