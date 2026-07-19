Badejo-Okusanya Issues Statement After Her Declaration As Newly Elected NBA President

This is a statement issued by newly elected NBA President Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya SAN

A BBOLD MESSAGE OF GRATITUDE

Today, I am filled with profound gratitude and a deep sense of responsibility.

Thank you to the members of the Nigerian Bar Association for the confidence you have reposed in me by electing me as your President. I am deeply humbled by your trust.

This victory belongs to all of us who believe in A BOLDER BAR THAT WORKS FOR EVERYONE. Thank you to every member who supported this vision, to my fellow contestants for enriching our democratic process, and to every colleague who participated in this election.

To the BBOLD Campaign Council, our volunteers, coordinators, supporters, friends, and colleagues; thank you for your unwavering commitment, sacrifice, and belief. Your dedication made this journey possible.

To my husband, my family, mentors, and everyone who stood by me with your prayers, encouragement, and support, I am forever grateful.

The campaign is over. The work begins now.

I pledge to serve every member of the Nigerian Bar Association with integrity, humility, courage, and accountability. Together, we will build an NBA where lawyers can earn better, live better, and practise better.

Thank you once again for this great honour.

May God bless the Nigerian Bar Association and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya, SAN, FCIArb (UK)

President-Elect

Nigerian Bar Association





Meanwhile congratulatory messages have started pouring in for her

Here is one of them

Today i congratulate Mrs Oyinkansola-Badejo-Okusanya, SAN, the President-Elect of the Nigerian Bar Association who ran a text book operation from the start (abi initio), never focusing on personalities, staying focused and doing her home work.

She teaches us an important lesson that at the bar if you do not denigrate your opponents but lift yourself up, you can win.

She now faces an enormous challenge of how to address the flaws in our electoral machinery

Olu Ojedokun, Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and Professor of Law and Vice Chancellor of Protestant University of Rwanda