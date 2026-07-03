Lady Raped For Several Years In UK By Father, Saddened By News Of His Potential Release From Jail

A daughter who was raped for years by her own father has shared her heartbreak at hearing he may be released early after serving just a small portion of his sentence.

It took Carol Higgins 35 years to get justice after she was raped repeatedly by her own dad, but Labour’s early release scheme means he may be released soon.

The mum-of-two managed to secure a conviction against her abuser, Elliot Appleyard, in 2019 after fighting with the police and courts for justice.

She was raped repeatedly from the ages of 13 to 16 in the 1980s by her dad, who tried to convince her it was “normal for dad and daughter to live as man and wife”.

In 2019, Appleyard was jailed for 20 years at Leeds Crown Court.

But a few days ago, Carol received a letter saying her abuser may be released in September after serving just seven years.

She told Metro: “Reading that letter just overwhelmed me, I couldn’t stop shaking. It has made me feel how he made me feel for years – completely worthless.”

Carol’s childhood at the hands of her dad was violent, with him owning shotguns and threatening to shoot her mother.

In 2017, when the CPS said they were going to prosecute him after years of back-and-forth, he saw Carol at a car boot sale in West Yorkshire and launched a vicious verbal attack.

Carol said: “He got right in my face and started shouting he will fucking have me.

“He has nothing left to lose. What if he k!lls me when he gets out? My children are terrified, saying they are worried he will come over with guns.”

The government has been pressured to make sure rapists and abusers are exempt from the early release scheme, which is aiming to free up space in prisons. This includes prisoners convicted of manslaughter, rape, and other sex offences.

Many of those released are expected to be under strict licence conditions, including electronic monitoring.