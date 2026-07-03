How Army Smashed Illegal Gun Factory, Recover AK-47 Rifles

Troops of Sector 2, Joint Task Force North West Operation FANSAN YAMMA have dismantled an illegal arms manufacturing syndicate in Kebbi State, recovering five locally fabricated AK-47 rifles and arresting two suspected arms manufacturers linked to terrorist groups.

According to the military, the operation followed credible intelligence that led troops to a secluded compound allegedly used to manufacture and supply locally made weapons to terrorists operating in the North-West.

During the raid, troops searched the premises and recovered the firearms while taking the two suspects into custody.

The military said the operation, carried out in collaboration with other security agencies, marks another significant blow against the proliferation of illegal weapons and the logistics network supporting terrorist activities in the region.

The suspects are currently undergoing interrogation as security agencies intensify efforts to identify and arrest other members of the syndicate, including their financiers and collaborators.

The Theatre Command commended the troops for their professionalism and urged residents to continue providing credible intelligence, stressing that public cooperation remains crucial in the fight against terrorism and other criminal activities.