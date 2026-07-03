How Army Smashed Illegal Gun Factory, Recover AK-47 Rifles

byCKN NEWS -
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Troops of Sector 2, Joint Task Force North West Operation FANSAN YAMMA have dismantled an illegal arms manufacturing syndicate in Kebbi State, recovering five locally fabricated AK-47 rifles and arresting two suspected arms manufacturers linked to terrorist groups.

According to the military, the operation followed credible intelligence that led troops to a secluded compound allegedly used to manufacture and supply locally made weapons to terrorists operating in the North-West.

During the raid, troops searched the premises and recovered the firearms while taking the two suspects into custody.

The military said the operation, carried out in collaboration with other security agencies, marks another significant blow against the proliferation of illegal weapons and the logistics network supporting terrorist activities in the region.

The suspects are currently undergoing interrogation as security agencies intensify efforts to identify and arrest other members of the syndicate, including their financiers and collaborators.

The Theatre Command commended the troops for their professionalism and urged residents to continue providing credible intelligence, stressing that public cooperation remains crucial in the fight against terrorism and other criminal activities.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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