Nigeria Has Potentials To Be Great, But Bad Leadership And Corruption Held Us Back ..Femi Adesina

Former Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the late President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina, has expressed concern over Nigeria’s socio-economic decline, blaming poor leadership, corruption, weak infrastructure and unemployment for the country’s inability to reach its full potential.

Adesina made the remarks while delivering a paper titled “Nigeria’s Kinetics: How Long?” at the first annual public lecture organised by the Foursquare Gospel Church, Aba Ibeji, held at Mauve 21 in the Oluyole Local Government Area of Oyo State.





According to him, Nigeria has everything needed for growth and development, including a large youthful population, abundant natural resources, fertile land and a favourable geographical location. However, he said these advantages have not translated into prosperity.





“Nigeria is endowed with both human and natural resources but unfortunately it has not translated to wealth,” Adesina said.





He noted that corruption, poor governance, weak infrastructure and unemployment have continued to hinder national progress, leaving many young Nigerians frustrated because they struggle to secure decent jobs and enjoy a better quality of life.





Adesina also referenced statements made by Nigerian leaders from Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa to President Bola Tinubu, saying successive administrations have repeatedly spoken about the country’s vast potential and bright future, yet many of those promises have remained unrealised.





He urged political leaders to match their words with concrete action so Nigerians can genuinely benefit from the country’s abundant resources.





Other participants also stressed that national development is a collective responsibility and called on all Nigerians to contribute to building a better country.