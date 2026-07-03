I May Be Arrested Soon..PFIPC DG Prince Adeyemi Exclusive Interview With CKN News

Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi Matthew, the Director-General of the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC), has raised an alarm of his potential arrest in the next few days

He did not disclose the names of those who may be planning his arrest

Prince Adeyemi in an exclusive interview with CKN News on Wednesday night from an undisclosed location reteriated his stands on all allegations he has made so far against the person of Chief of Staff to the President, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila on the establishment of the agency

He said , he will not want to say more than he has disclosed so far since the case is already in court

Prince Adeyemi also on Thursday during an appearance on ‘Politics Today’, a programme on Channels Television, rejected claims by the Presidency portraying him as a con artiste.

“I’m not a con artiste. Let the court decide on the matter,” he said.

The Presidency had earlier accused Adeyemi of forging documents, including an appointment letter, to present himself as head of a non-existent government agency.

Questioning the government’s position, Adeyemi argued that he could not have operated openly if the agency was entirely fictitious.

“Let’s assume the agency does not exist. Would I have the temerity to be going all over the country meeting the heads of agencies and departments if they know that the agency does not exist or, as alleged, that I cooked everything?” he asked.

He maintained that his engagements with senior government officials, ambassadors, and other stakeholders support his claim that the agency exists.

However, the Presidency has insisted that the PFIPC has no legal basis and was not established through any executive instrument.

Responding to suggestions that his position was a political reward, Adeyemi confirmed his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State but dismissed claims that his role was tied to political patronage.

“I’m a member of APC from Oyo State. I wouldn’t say the position is a reward,” he said.