I May Be Arrested Soon..PFIPC DG Prince Adeyemi Exclusive Interview With CKN News

byCKN NEWS -
0



Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi Matthew, the Director-General of the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC), has raised an alarm of his potential arrest in the next few days 

He did not disclose the names of those who may be planning his arrest 

Prince Adeyemi in an exclusive interview with CKN News on Wednesday night from an undisclosed location reteriated his stands on all allegations he has made so far against the person of Chief of Staff to the President, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila on the establishment of the agency 

He said , he will not want to say more than he has disclosed so far since the case is already in court 

Prince Adeyemi also on Thursday during an appearance on ‘Politics Today’, a programme on Channels Television, rejected claims by the Presidency portraying him as a con artiste.

“I’m not a con artiste. Let the court decide on the matter,” he said.

The Presidency had earlier accused Adeyemi of forging documents, including an appointment letter, to present himself as head of a non-existent government agency.

Questioning the government’s position, Adeyemi argued that he could not have operated openly if the agency was entirely fictitious.

“Let’s assume the agency does not exist. Would I have the temerity to be going all over the country meeting the heads of agencies and departments if they know that the agency does not exist or, as alleged, that I cooked everything?” he asked.

He maintained that his engagements with senior government officials, ambassadors, and other stakeholders support his claim that the agency exists.

However, the Presidency has insisted that the PFIPC has no legal basis and was not established through any executive instrument.

Responding to suggestions that his position was a political reward, Adeyemi confirmed his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State but dismissed claims that his role was tied to political patronage.

“I’m a member of APC from Oyo State. I wouldn’t say the position is a reward,” he said.

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال