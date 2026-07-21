Lady Berates South Korean Embassy Over Treatment Of Nigerian Visa Applicants

A Nigerian lady has appealed to the South Korean Embassy in Lagos to improve the conditions for visa applicants after sharing her experience at the embassy.

In a video, she alleged that applicants were left sitting on pavements and under the sun for hours with no designated waiting area despite the large number of people seeking visas.

According to her, she arrived at about 9:30 a.m. and was issued a queue number but was later informed that no more applications would be accepted after 11 a.m., forcing her to return another day.

She also claimed that some applicants had travelled from states including Abia and Ibadan, only to be turned back after waiting for hours.

The lady questioned why the embassy had not returned to an appointment-based application system, arguing that it would reduce overcrowding and prevent applicants from making unnecessary trips.

She ended the video by urging the embassy to treat visa applicants with dignity and provide a more comfortable and organised application process.