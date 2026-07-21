2026 World Cup : How Canadian Rapper Drake Lost $1.5m Backing Argentina In The Finals

byCKN NEWS -
0


 Canadian rapper Drake has lost a $1.5 million bet after Argentina were beaten 1-0 by Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

The Grammy-winning artist had backed Argentina to defeat Spain, placing the multimillion-dollar wager through betting platform Stake. Had Argentina won the final, Drake would have received a payout of more than $5.1 million.

Instead, Spain secured the World Cup title with the only goal of the match in extra time, handing Argentina a narrow defeat and leaving Drake's latest high-profile sports bet unsuccessful.

The loss has reignited online discussions about the so-called "Drake Curse," a popular superstition among sports fans who believe teams or athletes backed by the rapper often go on to lose.


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال