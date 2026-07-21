2026 World Cup : How Canadian Rapper Drake Lost $1.5m Backing Argentina In The Finals

Canadian rapper Drake has lost a $1.5 million bet after Argentina were beaten 1-0 by Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

The Grammy-winning artist had backed Argentina to defeat Spain, placing the multimillion-dollar wager through betting platform Stake. Had Argentina won the final, Drake would have received a payout of more than $5.1 million.

Instead, Spain secured the World Cup title with the only goal of the match in extra time, handing Argentina a narrow defeat and leaving Drake's latest high-profile sports bet unsuccessful.

The loss has reignited online discussions about the so-called "Drake Curse," a popular superstition among sports fans who believe teams or athletes backed by the rapper often go on to lose.



