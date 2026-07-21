Peter Obi And I Have Signed An Agreement That He Will Be A One Term President..Kwankwaso

“I personally believe Peter Obi will not go back on his one-term in office promise. We have put the agreement on paper, one with the party and another between the two of us.”- Rabiu Kwankwaso

The Vice-Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2027 election, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has expressed confidence that the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, will honour his pledge to serve only one term in office before handing over to a candidate from Northern Nigeria in 2031.

Obi, a Southerner, vowed to serve one term if elected President to complete the eight-year term of a Southerner that has been started by President Tinubu.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, July 20, the former Kano State governor said he has no doubts that Obi will fulfill his agreement.

Kwankwaso also disclosed that himself and Obi have signed an agreement with the party and with themselves.