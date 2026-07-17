Kano Hisbah Bans Mobile Movie Download Business Over Violation Of Islamic Teachings

Kano State Hisbah Board has banned the downloading and distribution of movies through mobile phones across the state.

The Deputy Commander General of the board, Dr. Mujahid Aminuddeen, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, July 16, 2026 said the move is aimed at protecting public morality and promoting Islamic values.

The directive applies across Kano’s 44 local government areas.

“The Hisbah board has banned downloading and distribution of movies through mobile phones across the 44 local government areas in the state,” he said.

Aminuddeen explained that the decision followed complaints that some operators in the business were circulating pornographic films and other video materials considered offensive to Islamic teachings and the cultural values of the state.

He warned that Hisbah personnel had been mobilised to enforce the directive and monitor compliance.

“The board has deployed its personnel to monitor compliance through routine patrols and enforcement operations across the state.

“Anyone found violating the directive will face legal action in accordance with the laws of Kano State,” the Deputy Commander said.

He urged those affected by the ban to seek alternative lawful means of earning a living, noting that the measure is intended to protect young people from harmful content and preserve societal values.

According to Aminuddeen, the growing rate of moral decadence among youths is linked to the consumption of indecent films and videos.