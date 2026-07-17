Kaduna LGA Chairman Pays Condolences Visit To Late Mary Habila's Family

CONDOLENCE VISIT TO THE FAMILY OF LATE NURSE MARY HABILA BY LG CHAIRMAN

Today, 16th July 2026, I paid condolence visit to the family of the late Nurse Mary Habila, an indigene of Nok Community in Jaba Local Government Area, Kaduna State, following her tragic demise.

According to the family of Late Mary Habila, she was a staff member of David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences, Ebonyi State, and was widely described as a promising, dedicated, and responsible young nurse whose life was cut short at a time when she had a bright future ahead.





During my interaction with her father, Baba Habila, he explained that his late daughter had been working as part of the medical team of the Honourable Minister of Works, His Excellency David Umahi, alongside other colleagues for over three years. According to him, the Minister and his family maintained a cordial and supportive relationship with Mary and the other staff members assigned to the residence.





Baba Habila further stated that, before her death, Mary had informed her fiancé during a telephone conversation that she experienced a nosebleed the previous night. He recounted that on the morning of 27th June 2026, when Mary did not appear for breakfast, her colleagues became concerned. After repeated attempts to reach her proved unsuccessful, they forced open the door to her room and found her body lying lifeless on the floor. The Minister was immediately informed, security agencies were invited to the scene, and her body was subsequently taken to the morgue.





Baba Habila said his decision not to request an autopsy is based on his personal conviction that no medical examination can bring his daughter back to life. He added that he harbours no resentment towards the Honourable Minister of Works or his family, expressing confidence that his daughter lived a responsible and honourable life that never gave him cause for concern.





He appealed to the public to allow his daughter to rest in peace and avoid unnecessary speculation surrounding her death.





Finally, Baba Habila passionately appealed to the relevant security authorities in Ebonyi State to release the remains of his daughter to the family so that she can be given a dignified and befitting burial in accordance with our customs, traditions and wishes.





Once again, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Habila family. May God Almighty grant them the strength to bear this painful loss and grant the soul of the departed eternal rest.





Signed

Larai Sylvia Ishaku

Executive chairman jaba local government A rea,Kaduna state Nigeria.