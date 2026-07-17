Court Convicts Two For Impersonating EFCC Officers In Abuja

Justice M. Zubairu of the Federal Capital Territory, High Court Jikwoyi, Abuja on Thursday, July 16, 2026 convicted Haruna Mamuda and Sadiq Umar for parading themselves as officers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC to defraud the public.

They were convicted on a five- count charge bordering on impersonation, criminal conspiracy and unlawful representation

Count one of the charge reads; That you, Haruna Mamuda, Sadiq Umar (a.k.a. Abubakar Hashimu Umar), and Salifu Olije Mustapha (now standing trial before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Court 21, Kubwa), sometime in March 2026, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did conspire among yourselves to commit an offence, to wit: personating a public servant by falsely presenting yourselves as officers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 96 of the Penal Code Act and punishable under Section 132 of the same Act.

Count four reads :That you, Sadiq Umar (a.k.a Abubakar Hashimu Umar) sometime in March 2026, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court falsely personated an officer of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and in that assumed character defrauded unsuspecting members of the public, and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 132 of the Penal Code Act.

They pleaded guilty to all the charges when read to them.

In view of their guilty plea, prosecution counsel, R.U Adagba urged the court to convict them accordingly.

Counsel to the first convict, Anamegbumam Innocent pleaded with the court for leniency as he claimed that his client had shown remorse for the offense charged against him, adding that, the first convict is married with kids and had cooperated with the officers of the Commission.

Also, counsel to the second defendant, Bemdo Asan prayed the court to also temper justice with mercy, explaining that there has been no previous records of conviction on his client.

Responding, Adagba urged the court to sentence the defendants accordingly.

“My lord, the first defendant is a dismissed member of the Nigerian Army, his sentence will serve as a deterrent to the society at large. I also want the court to factor in the judgment that they were brought in from the Department of State Security Services, DSS where they are been charged for terrorism financing and kidnapping” she said

Justice Zubairu adjourned the matter to July 22, 2026 for sentencing. He also ordered that they remain in custody with the EFCC.