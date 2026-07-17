Man Arrested In Lagos After Dumping Body Of Lady He Allegedly Killed In A Canal

The Lagos state police command has commenced an investigation into an alleged murder case that occurred in the Ajah area of the state on July 14.

According to the spokesperson of the state police command, SP Adebisi Abimbola, the command received a tip that the accused had killed a yet-to-be-identified lady and was attempting to dispose of her body in a canal along Monastery Road, Mopo, Ajah, when he was apprehended by security guards in the area.

A video making the rounds online shows the body of the deceased inside the canal.

Abimbola said the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) immediately led a team of operatives to the scene, where the suspect was taken into Police custody.

She said the body of the deceased was evacuated to the General Hospital Mortuary, Yaba, for preservation and autopsy while the suspect remains in Police custody.

She mentioned that the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Yaba, for further investigation.