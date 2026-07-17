Man Arrested In Lagos After Dumping Body Of Lady He Allegedly Killed In A Canal

byCKN NEWS -
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The Lagos state police command has commenced an investigation into an alleged murder case that occurred in the Ajah area of the state on July 14.

According to the spokesperson of the state police command, SP Adebisi Abimbola, the command received a tip that the accused had killed a yet-to-be-identified lady and was attempting to dispose of her body in a canal along Monastery Road, Mopo, Ajah, when he was apprehended by security guards in the area.

A video making the rounds online shows the body of the deceased inside the canal.

Abimbola said the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) immediately led a team of operatives to the scene, where the suspect was taken into Police custody.

She said the body of the deceased was evacuated to the General Hospital Mortuary, Yaba, for preservation and autopsy while the suspect remains in Police custody.

She mentioned that the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Yaba, for further investigation.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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